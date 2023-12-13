A Sussex village pub – which put up a marquee in its back garden during the pandemic – is now seeking permission to keep it there.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brewers Hall and Woodhouse say that the historic 17th century Fox Inn at Bucks Green, near Horsham, needs to keep the marquee to help maintain business.

The brewery is currently seeking planning permission to do so from Horsham District Council. The pub is Grade II listed and originally consisted of several properties separated by a bridleway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The same red-brick path remains today and runs through the centre of the pub from the front to the back door.

The historic Fox Inn at Bucks Green. Brewers Hall & Woodhouse are currently seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council to maintain a marquee in the pub's back garden

The pub has undergone several alterations and extensions over the centuries, but retains many of its original features.

Agents for Hall and Woodhouse, in a statement to the council, say that the marquee originally provided an additional outdoor seating and shelter for customers during the pandemic. They say it is an easily removable structure which does not affect the character of the area.

"Due to recent implications from the Covid 19 pandemic the pub is aiming to retain its current provision, with a focus on ensuring that outdoor seating is provided to ensure that customers are safe, comfortable, and happy whilst visiting the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The marquee is deemed critical for the ongoing viability of the pub financially.”

They add: “The proposed retention of the marquee does not affect the setting or appearance of the pub building, as it is not attached to the pub

building, and as it is not visible from the main road or any neighbouring properties.

“The marquee also does not diminish the historical association of the pub with the village and its community, but rather enhances it, by enabling the pub to continue to function as a public house and a social hub after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The marquee is a vital asset for the pub business, which has suffered significant losses due to the lockdowns and social distancing measures imposed by the government during the pandemic.

"The marquee has enabled the pub to accommodate more customers safely and comfortably, while complying with the strict regulations and guidance.