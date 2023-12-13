Sussex village pub in bid to keep garden marquee
Brewers Hall and Woodhouse say that the historic 17th century Fox Inn at Bucks Green, near Horsham, needs to keep the marquee to help maintain business.
The brewery is currently seeking planning permission to do so from Horsham District Council. The pub is Grade II listed and originally consisted of several properties separated by a bridleway.
The same red-brick path remains today and runs through the centre of the pub from the front to the back door.
The pub has undergone several alterations and extensions over the centuries, but retains many of its original features.
Agents for Hall and Woodhouse, in a statement to the council, say that the marquee originally provided an additional outdoor seating and shelter for customers during the pandemic. They say it is an easily removable structure which does not affect the character of the area.
"Due to recent implications from the Covid 19 pandemic the pub is aiming to retain its current provision, with a focus on ensuring that outdoor seating is provided to ensure that customers are safe, comfortable, and happy whilst visiting the premises.
"The marquee is deemed critical for the ongoing viability of the pub financially.”
They add: “The proposed retention of the marquee does not affect the setting or appearance of the pub building, as it is not attached to the pub
building, and as it is not visible from the main road or any neighbouring properties.
“The marquee also does not diminish the historical association of the pub with the village and its community, but rather enhances it, by enabling the pub to continue to function as a public house and a social hub after the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The marquee is a vital asset for the pub business, which has suffered significant losses due to the lockdowns and social distancing measures imposed by the government during the pandemic.
"The marquee has enabled the pub to accommodate more customers safely and comfortably, while complying with the strict regulations and guidance.
"The marquee has also enhanced the vitality and viability of the pub, which is a part of the rural economy and the leisure and tourism sector.”