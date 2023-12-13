BREAKING

Plans for more new homes in South Downs village

Plans are being drawn up to build more new homes in a South Downs village.
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:02 GMT
A company known as High Bar Lane Ltd wants to build 28 properties – a mix of detached and semi-detached houses and flats – on land north of High Bar Lane, Thakeham.

It is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council for the development. But the proposals are attracting opposition from some villagers who are lodging objections with the council. Seventy five other homes are currently under construction in the village.

In a letter to the council, one villager said: “The area cannot support more housing.” And another said: “Thakeham is a small parish that has been subject to aggressive redevelopment in recent years.”

The site of the proposed new homes in Thakeham, outlined in redThe site of the proposed new homes in Thakeham, outlined in red
And there are concerns for wildlife in the area following other ongoing building works. “These houses are not required with the other developments which are currently being built and our roads are overcrowded.”

The developers say that the land is an irregular shape consisting of a main field where most of the new houses would be located, and a smaller area to the west of land between Massey Close and the development site.

They say that there would be no water neutrality issues because of plans to install a borehole which, they say, would extract more than sufficient water to meet identified needs of new residents without the need for provision from the main network.

There is a pending planning application for 25 other new dwellings to the west of the site.

A previous application to build 40 houses on the land north of High Bar Lane was withdrawn by developers.

