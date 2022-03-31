The woman behind cafe’s feel good food in Chichester’s North Street

The founder and owner Melanie Luckes is a trained chef and nutritionist, who moved to Chichester to be closer to the sea with her two children.

She said: “Everything is made by hand with love by us here.

“Everything on the menu has come through me, so I do it with my nutritionist and chef hat on. I want to create things that will taste nice and be healthy to eat.”

Melanie Luckes, founder and owner of Luckes in North Street, Chichester

The North Street cafe does all the things you would expect from full English breakfast to coffee and cake, but a little different to what you might get elsewhere.

Melanie said: “I want to produce food with real depth of flavour and really healthy.

“For our full English we used organic eggs, free range bacon and sausages and wholemeal bread, so all things you want in a breakfast but we provide a healthier option.

“We also have a beetroot and chocolate cake it is really chocolatey but one of your five a day.”

The menu is 80 per cent gluten free including the cakes. There are also lots of vegan dishes alongside the meat version with a vegan or vegetarian version as well.

Melanie said: “We are a cafe selling food made from scratch and we offer something different to other places on the high street.

“We use local suppliers, and organic where we can.

“The staff are my work family and the customers are like family and we look after each other.”

During the pandemic the cafe had to close but Melanie was quick to move the cafe online and bought a van to deliver food to those that were housebound.

During this time Melanie also opened Little Rachel’s Kitchen in the Chichester Waitrose car park.

She said: “We opened the cafe for takeaway with a skeleton staff, and we had loads of people thanking us for being open and how for some it was the first place they had been to outside their house.”