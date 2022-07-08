World famous construction toy brand, LEGO, opened a store in each of Gatwick’s North and South Terminals on July 7 – among its first standalone stores in a UK airport.

The new outlet, operated by Lagardère Travel Retail UK, offers departing passengers popular products ranging from iconic lines such as the London Bus to LEGO channel exclusives, including LEGO Republic Gunship and LEGO Hogwarts Castle.

Key LEGO themes including Duplo, City and Architecture are also available, alongside internationally recognised licenses such as Harry Potter, Marvel and Star Wars.

Meanwhile Kidstop – a Gatwick-specific pop-up store operated by WHSmith, offering children’s books, travel games and toys - opened in the North Terminal on July 4.

Pam McCarthy, director of retail, Gatwick Airport said: “Having a worldwide brand such as LEGO opening stores at Gatwick is fantastic news for the airport and our passengers.

“It shows the high demand of retail space at Gatwick and we are sure passengers will love being able to purchase LEGO’s exciting products, whether to keep the kids entertained during the flight, as gifts when visiting family and friends, or as a souvenir of a UK holiday.

“Kidstop is another great addition to the North Terminal, offering passengers a range of fantastic products to keep children busy - perfect for last-minute purchases as we head into the school summer holidays.”

Marion Engelhard, managing director, Lagardère Travel Retail UK said: “We are thrilled to open LEGO stores in both terminals, thanks to a great partnership with both Lego and Gatwick Airport.

”Stores will feature fan favourites alongside some new and exciting exclusives, providing a great, entertaining start to the day for passengers!”

Annette Rosendahl, head of travel retail development, LEGO said: “We are very excited to see the first LEGO® Airport stores opening in July in the UK and at the same time being able to finally introduce our new store design platform to the Travel Retail channel as well.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to inspire and engage passengers in Gatwick North and South Terminals, and adding an offer for all ages, all genders and all passion points in the LEGO Stores will be a great and fun start of the journey in Gatwick Airport.”

The stores are the first new offering at Gatwick since InMotion opened in both the North and South Terminals at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile Ted Baker, located in Gatwick’s South Terminal, will reopen on July 8 for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning the high-end clothing retailer will now have a presence in both terminals.