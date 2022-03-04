Where is the cheapest place to get petrol and diesel in Eastbourne today?

Petrol and diesel are at record highs and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted Eastbourne’s and the UK’s forecourts.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:37 pm

The soaring cost of fuel has contributed to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high, and motoring organisations are warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and business be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues.

So how has it affected Eastbourne’s forecourts? Here are the latest prices (up-to-date on Friday, March 4).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sainsburys Hampden Park, Cross Levels Way: Petrol: 147p; Premium Petrol: 153.9p; Diesel: 152p; Premium Diesel: n/a

The view over Eastbourne seafront SUS-210519-151342001

READ THIS: Eastbourne woman appeals for donations to send back home to Ukraine

Morrisons, Lottbridge Drove: Petrol: 147.7p; Premium Petrol: 154.8p; Diesel: 151.7p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Asda, The Crumbles: Petrol: 148.7p; Premium Petrol: n/a; Diesel: 151.7p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Old Town Service Station, The Goffs (Pricewatch Power): Petrol: 151.9p; Premium Petrol: n/a; Diesel: 159.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

READ THIS: ‘Eastbourne supports Ukraine’ rally to take place this weekend

Tesco Extra, Lottbridge Drove: Petrol: 151.9p; Premium Petrol: 155.9p; Diesel: 154.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Willingdon Sf Connect, Eastbourne Road (BP): Petrol: 151.9p; Premium Petrol: 162.9p; Diesel: 156.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Polegate Express, Eastbourne Road (Esso): Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 163.9p; Diesel: 160.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

READ THIS: 33 pictures of Eastbourne children celebrating World Book Day

Rss Kings Drive (Esso): Petrol: 153.9p; Premium Petrol: 163.9p; Diesel: 154.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Mfg Langney, Langney Rise (Esso): Petrol: 155.9p; Premium Petrol: 155.9p; Diesel: 159.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Trinity Place Service Station (Pricewatch Localfuels): Petrol: 157.9p; Premium Petrol: n/a; Diesel: 159.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a

Russia