Where is the cheapest place to get petrol and diesel in Eastbourne today?

The soaring cost of fuel has contributed to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high, and motoring organisations are warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and business be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues.
So how has it affected Eastbourne’s forecourts? Here are the latest prices (up-to-date on Friday, March 4).
Sainsburys Hampden Park, Cross Levels Way: Petrol: 147p; Premium Petrol: 153.9p; Diesel: 152p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Morrisons, Lottbridge Drove: Petrol: 147.7p; Premium Petrol: 154.8p; Diesel: 151.7p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Asda, The Crumbles: Petrol: 148.7p; Premium Petrol: n/a; Diesel: 151.7p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Old Town Service Station, The Goffs (Pricewatch Power): Petrol: 151.9p; Premium Petrol: n/a; Diesel: 159.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Tesco Extra, Lottbridge Drove: Petrol: 151.9p; Premium Petrol: 155.9p; Diesel: 154.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Willingdon Sf Connect, Eastbourne Road (BP): Petrol: 151.9p; Premium Petrol: 162.9p; Diesel: 156.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Polegate Express, Eastbourne Road (Esso): Petrol: 152.9p; Premium Petrol: 163.9p; Diesel: 160.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Rss Kings Drive (Esso): Petrol: 153.9p; Premium Petrol: 163.9p; Diesel: 154.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Mfg Langney, Langney Rise (Esso): Petrol: 155.9p; Premium Petrol: 155.9p; Diesel: 159.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Trinity Place Service Station (Pricewatch Localfuels): Petrol: 157.9p; Premium Petrol: n/a; Diesel: 159.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a