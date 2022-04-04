Person taken to hospital as emergency services are called to cliffs near Eastbourne

A person was taken to hospital after emergency service crews were called to cliffs near Eastbourne.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:29 pm

A person was taken to hospital after emergency service crews were called to cliffs near Eastbourne.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it was called just after 6.30pm on Saturday, April 2, to Beachy Head Road due to concerns for the welfare of a person.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A SECAmb spokesperson said, “One ambulance crew attended the scene and the person was taken to safety and to hospital.”

Sussex Police (Picture by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

Eastbourne RNLI said its volunteer crew was also paged to assist police and coastguards with an incident east of Belle Tout Lighthouse.

READ THIS: Window smashed in attempted Eastbourne burglary

36 pictures as Eastbourne Borough make it six wins in a row

Eastbourne’s award-winning pub crowned one of the most family-friendly in the country

Eastbourne RNLISouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceEastbourne Borough