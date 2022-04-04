Person taken to hospital as emergency services are called to cliffs near Eastbourne

A person was taken to hospital after emergency service crews were called to cliffs near Eastbourne.
South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it was called just after 6.30pm on Saturday, April 2, to Beachy Head Road due to concerns for the welfare of a person.
A SECAmb spokesperson said, “One ambulance crew attended the scene and the person was taken to safety and to hospital.”
Eastbourne RNLI said its volunteer crew was also paged to assist police and coastguards with an incident east of Belle Tout Lighthouse.