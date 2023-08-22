BREAKING
Wine tasting and beauty event at Horsham John Lewis store

A wine tasting and beauty event is being held this week at Horsham’s John Lewis store.
Sarah Page
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:37 BST

The event is to take place on Thursday (August 24) and is one of a number of new events being lined up at the store in Albion Way.

A MyJL fashion and beauty event is to be stage on the weekend of September 30.

The events mark the opening of all of the store’s beauty brands including Chanel, Jo Malone, Elemis, Bobbie Brown, Clarins, Dior and Clinique.

A wine tasting and beauty event is being held at the Horsham John Lewis store in Albion Way on Thursday (August 24). Photo contributedA wine tasting and beauty event is being held at the Horsham John Lewis store in Albion Way on Thursday (August 24). Photo contributed
The Horsham store is also currently running an exclusive ‘Spend Stretch’ for its beauty department with discount cards available in Waitrose and selected stores around Horsham town centre.

