A wine tasting and beauty event is being held this week at Horsham’s John Lewis store.

The event is to take place on Thursday (August 24) and is one of a number of new events being lined up at the store in Albion Way.

A MyJL fashion and beauty event is to be stage on the weekend of September 30.

The events mark the opening of all of the store’s beauty brands including Chanel, Jo Malone, Elemis, Bobbie Brown, Clarins, Dior and Clinique.

A wine tasting and beauty event is being held at the Horsham John Lewis store in Albion Way on Thursday (August 24). Photo contributed