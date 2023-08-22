BREAKING
Banksy-style mural in Horsham now just shadow of its former self

A Banksy-style mural on the side of a building in Horsham town centre is now just a shadow of its former self.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:21 BST

The painting sparked public debate when it was first discovered back in March with many querying whether the mural was the work of the famed elusive street artist.

The artwork – depicting a ballerina with her hands on her hips staring down at a pair of pink-patterned wellie boots – was on a wall in an alleyway off Horsham’s Carfax. But now only a ghost of the mural remains.

It originally sparked a flurry of comments on social media with one person saying: “I can’t stand graffiti but this is absolutely stunning." Another said: “Fantastic wall art.” But now it appears to have been painted over.

The Banksy-style mural on a wall in an alleyway off Horsham's Carfax. Photo: Sarah PageThe Banksy-style mural on a wall in an alleyway off Horsham's Carfax. Photo: Sarah Page
The Banksy-style mural on a wall in an alleyway off Horsham's Carfax. Photo: Sarah Page

Banksy previously caused a stir in Sussex when he confirmed that graffiti on the seafront in St Leonard’s was his work.

Banksy’s real name and identity remain unconfirmed and have been the subject of speculation since the 1990s. His works of political and social commentary have appeared on streets, walls and bridges throughout the world.

His public ‘installations’ are regularly resold often by removing the wall on which they were painted.

All that now remains of the Banksy-style mural in Horsham town centre. Photo: Sarah PageAll that now remains of the Banksy-style mural in Horsham town centre. Photo: Sarah Page
All that now remains of the Banksy-style mural in Horsham town centre. Photo: Sarah Page

Banksy is commonly believed to be Robin Gunningham born in July 1973 near Bristol.

The Horsham town centre artwork is not the first time questions have been raised over whether the artist has visited the town. A few years ago ‘Banksy-style’ rats were painted on the side of Sainsbury’s in Worthing Road.

