The Worthing Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the sudden departure of its chief executive officer.

Worthing BID was created to support local businesses and enhance the economic vitality of the area, and is now in its fourth term, running from April 2023 to March 2028.

Mrs Davies was appointed as the new BID CEO in March ‘to build on the successes already achieved’ and ‘help it continue to grow’.

She replaced Sharon Clarke, who was the town centre manager for 20-years.

“With regret, the board of directors of Worthing BID announce that Kelly Davies has resigned as CEO of the organisation,” a statement read on Wednesday afternoon (August 23).

"The board thank her for all her efforts and wish her the very best for the future."

Board chairman Samantha Whittington told SussexWorld that ‘Kelly decided to move on’ and the ‘organisation will be recruiting in due course’.

In an interview with this newspaper in April, Mrs Davies said she had taken over at an ‘exciting time’ for Worthing.

She said: “It's very easy to focus on the negative stuff that happens with every single town but we are a thriving town in terms of local business.”

In June, the town centre manager revealed that a number of vacant shop units in Worthing – including the old Argos site – could ‘quickly be filled’.