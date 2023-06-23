A number of vacant shop units in Worthing – including the old Argos site – could quickly be filled, according to the town centre manager.

Despite the cost of living crisis and concerns over the future of high streets in the UK, Kelly Davies – Worthing Business Improvement District CEO – said Worthing remains an attractive preposition for traders.

“I regularly look at vacancy rates every week,” Kelly said. “In the last three to four weeks, the amount of places saying 'under offer' or 'terms being agreed' is incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of these places that have been empty for a bit have all of a sudden gone.

Montague Street in Worthing. Photo: Steve Robards

“I can't tell you the amount of approaches we get from businesses wanting to take up vacant units. It's absolutely buzzing.”

This signals an exciting time for Worthing and comes following the opening of Pret in Montague Street, which will be followed by Tern fine dining restaurant next month.

Perch Pizza is also set to open in the near future, replacing Kenny Tutt’s Bayside Social on the seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly said: “Our big new business for Worthing is Pret, which is great. It's had its detractors because it's a chain business but we feel there is room for everything in Worthing.

Pret opened its newest branch in Montague Street, Worthing – creating around 20 jobs. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We really champion and support our independents as much as we champion and support our multi-nationals and chains.

"It's also great about Tern. It's about having a wide variety. There was a bit of negativity about how expensive it would be but we are a town with a wide variety of people.

"We want to make sure that everyone has a space in our town. There's lots of new businesses coming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People and businesses want to be in Worthing. We have got a fantastic foody scene, with fantastic independents.

Tern will be a fine dining restaurant set on the first floor of the southern pavilion of Worthing Pier, known as Perch on the Pier. Photo: Perch

"Guys like Pret and Nando's have done their homework – they know the footfall here. It's a positive place to be.”

Kelly also revealed that the old Argos building in Montague Street could finally be filled soon.

“We know these processes take a while,” she said. “That’s the big one we've had a problem with, as Argos pulled out whilst it was still in a lease. We had to wait for that to come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two weeks ago, that site came onto the market. People might think no one wants it and it can drag the town down but that often isn't the case.

"I am confident that one will go very quickly so let’s watch this space.”

Kelly said the recent sunshine and hot weather has brought extra footfall to Worthing – which hosted a music festival last week.

"We have got so much talent in Worthing,” Kelly said. “We facilitated the stage in South Street Square for lots of musicians and artists. It was absolutely buzzing throughout the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s a great initiative which we hope will continue next year. There's lots more coming. We've got more events coming through the summer, which are in the planning stages.

"We are really conscious that with cost of living, it might be tough for families. They might not have the money to go abroad or go away on holiday.

"The businesses are recognising that too and we are bringing in some fun events to the town centre. We have got meetings with great community groups and businesses and we all want the same thing.

“Businesses are busy. Obviously people are concerned about the cost of living. The general message is let's get summer going. If the weather continues, business is booming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly said there has also been a ‘lot of work going on’ round the town to ‘make it look nice for the summer’.

She added: “We've got a beautiful town here right next to the sea. We are sprucing it up.

“Council officers, businesses and resident groups have been helping to clean up the town centre.

"We’ve had councillors getting on their hands and knees weeding in the town centre, as well as a lot of jet washing going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People are working to get everything ship shape for the summer.”