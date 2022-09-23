Staff at Superstar Arts, in South Street, Tarring, took to social media to inform customers of the ‘devastating damage’ caused by a flooding incident last month.

They said ‘everything was ruined’, including stock, flooring, ceiling, walls and ‘lots of our Superstar products’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the charity has thanked the local community, and the Mayor of Worthing, for supporting the the massive clean-up and restoration operation. .

The charity, which provides ‘innovative opportunities for those with learning disabilities’, has been providing creative work experiences and leisure opportunities for young people and adults across the area, for more than a decade. Photo: Superstar Arts

Superstar Arts has raised £3,500 for its flood appeal, to cover uninsured losses and repairs to the shop.

One of the co-founders, Jo Sullivan, said: “The support from the community has really lifted everyone's spirits and we are very grateful to everyone that has offered their help.

“We’re really feeling a huge amount of love from local supporters at the moment which is amazing, and we’re delighted to provide this service to those who need it.”

The flooding came as a result of damage to nearby pipes and the incident ‘saw water gush in’.

The charity, which provides ‘innovative opportunities for those with learning disabilities’, has been providing creative work experiences and leisure opportunities for young people and adults across the area, for more than a decade. Photo: Superstar Arts

Among the kind donations, one sum was received from the Mayor of Worthing, councillor Henna Chowdhury, who is also supporting the group as one of her charities.

The other two are Worthing Mencap (Buddy’s) and West Sussex Mind in Worthing.

Ms Chowdhury said: “I chose Superstar Arts as one of my charities because I am so impressed with the work they do.

"When I heard about the damage they had suffered it was the natural thing to do to donate to their repair fund. I hope I can raise more for both Superstar Arts and my other charities as my year goes on.”

The charity, which provides ‘innovative opportunities for those with learning disabilities’, has been providing creative work experiences and leisure opportunities for young people and adults across the area, for more than a decade. Photo: Superstar Arts

The charity, which provides ‘innovative opportunities for those with learning disabilities’, has been providing creative work experiences and leisure opportunities for young people and adults across the area, for more than a decade.

The charity began in 2012, looking to host an art hub for eight members, but has gone from ‘strength to strength’ and now offers cooking groups, printing sessions, a coffee bar and online shop, which is attended by 70-plus participants.

Superstar Arts also has links across the community, with pupils at Oak Grove College, a Worthing-based SEN school and sixth form maintained by West Sussex County Council, regularly involved with the project.

The charity said it will soon be launching another fundraising campaign as staff look to replace their old minibus with an ‘updated, safer and more accessible model’.

The minibus makes holidays and long weekends away possible for clients and ‘gives participants more independence’.

To find out more on their fundraiser, visit: https://localgiving.org/charity/superstararts/.

Have you read?: Plans to subdivide former Worthing Topshop unit