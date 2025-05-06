Worthing fast-food restaurant reopens after weeks-long closure
KFC in Broadwater closed at the end of March for refurbishment. It is now open for business again with a new look and a new management team.
The store has reconfigured the seating layout, and has moved the ordering points and store entrance. The outside signage has also been changed from black to red.
Last month, a KFC spokesman said of the renovation: “Fried chicken fans, fear not! Your Broadwater Street West restaurant is getting a fresh new look and will be back open soon. In the meantime, you can order our delicious fried chicken at our nearby Chapel Road restaurant and on delivery platforms.”
Alongside new digital ordering points, a dedicated waiting area has been built specifically for delivery drivers, creating a clearer flow for customers and drivers. The restaurant’s kitchen has also undergone a refresh.
