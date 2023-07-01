‘Several dog owners’ are causing a ‘huge health and safety risk’ at a Worthing shopping centre by not cleaning up after their pet.

The Guildbourne Centre said this has been happening after the rules were recently changed ‘to allow dogs into the centre’, as ‘the majority of our shops are dog friendly’.

"Sadly several dog owners repeatedly allow their dogs to mess in the centre and our staff are left to clean it up,” a spokesperson for the shopping centre said.

"Not only is it unfair on our staff it’s a huge heath and safety risk.

The Guildbourne Centre in Worthing said dog owners are causing a 'huge health and safety risk' by not cleaning up after their pet. Photo: Katherine Hollisey-McLean

“If this continues we will have no choice but to make the whole centre a dog-free zone again which will have an impact on our shops and shoppers. Please don’t ruin it for others.

“We have bags and a mop and bucket and specialist cleaning equipment you only have to ask.”

This comes after another strong warning was sent to cyclists via social media.

The Guildbourne Centre is ‘used as a cut through’ by cyclists as ‘it’s quicker to go through than round’.

A spokesperson said the centre ‘relaxed the rules on request’ but people – including adults – ‘are abusing it by cycling through’.

“We recently changed our policies on bikes in the centre – all cyclists are welcome to dismount and push their bikes through,” the shopping centre wrote on Facebook.

"PLEASE STOP CYCLING AND RIDING SCOOTERS THROUGH THE CENTRE.

“They are also prohibited to be kept unattended, especially against shop windows or locked anywhere.

"Please be kind to our shops and staff that ask you to stick to the very simple rules – the rules are in place for the safety of those people and the public.”