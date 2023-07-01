NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Sussex weather: This is when thundery showers could arrive

The Met Office has predicted that thundery showers could hit Sussex next week.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 11:55 BST

The warning comes as part of the weather experts’ London and South East England forecast between today (Saturday, July 1) and Wednesday (July 5).

Today is expected to be breezy with ‘sunny spells and isolated showers’. Temperatures will peak at 24 degrees Celsius.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Cloud gradually breaking to give sunny spells and increasingly isolated light showers, with most places largely dry by afternoon. Breezy, but feeling pleasantly warm in sunshine.”

Most Popular
The Met Office has predicted that thundery showers could hit Sussex next week. Photo: Sussex World / stock imageThe Met Office has predicted that thundery showers could hit Sussex next week. Photo: Sussex World / stock image
The Met Office has predicted that thundery showers could hit Sussex next week. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

The Met Office said a ‘noticeable breeze will be maintained overnight’, with long clear spells and lows of 11 degrees.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the spokesperson said: “Dry with pleasantly warm sunny spells. However, there will still be a noticeable breeze, perhaps strong at times along the coast. Maximum temperature 23 °C.”

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is ‘changeable and often breezy’ – with a ‘mixture of sunshine and occasional showers’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office added: “Showers could be thundery in places, and perhaps form more organised bands of rain at times.”

Have you read?: Bone seen on building site in West Sussex: Everything we know so far

Police clarify position on bait digging after reports in Sussex

Sussex rail passengers advised to check their journeys ahead of upcoming industrial action

Related topics:Met OfficeWest SussexLondonPolice