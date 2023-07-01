The Met Office has predicted that thundery showers could hit Sussex next week.

The warning comes as part of the weather experts’ London and South East England forecast between today (Saturday, July 1) and Wednesday (July 5).

Today is expected to be breezy with ‘sunny spells and isolated showers’. Temperatures will peak at 24 degrees Celsius.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Cloud gradually breaking to give sunny spells and increasingly isolated light showers, with most places largely dry by afternoon. Breezy, but feeling pleasantly warm in sunshine.”

The Met Office has predicted that thundery showers could hit Sussex next week. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

The Met Office said a ‘noticeable breeze will be maintained overnight’, with long clear spells and lows of 11 degrees.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the spokesperson said: “Dry with pleasantly warm sunny spells. However, there will still be a noticeable breeze, perhaps strong at times along the coast. Maximum temperature 23 °C.”

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is ‘changeable and often breezy’ – with a ‘mixture of sunshine and occasional showers’.

The Met Office added: “Showers could be thundery in places, and perhaps form more organised bands of rain at times.”