Police clarify position on bait digging after reports in West Sussex

Police in West Sussex have reminded the public that bait digging for a commercial purposes is illegal.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 11:40 BST

The warning from Adur and Worthing Police comes after the force ‘received some reports’ regarding people ‘digging for bait in the mudflats’ around Shoreham-by-Sea.

"For reassurance, bait digging for personal use is permitted within this area providing the digging, and access to the mud flats, does not cause damage or disruption to the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI),” a police spokesperson said.

"Bait digging for a commercial purposes is illegal. Selling catches from recreational fishing is also prohibited to ensure the regulation and standards of food sales.”

Police ‘received some reports’ regarding people ‘digging for bait in the mudflats’ around Shoreham-by-Sea. Photo: Adur and Worthing PolicePolice ‘received some reports’ regarding people ‘digging for bait in the mudflats’ around Shoreham-by-Sea. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police
Police ‘received some reports’ regarding people ‘digging for bait in the mudflats’ around Shoreham-by-Sea. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

The police said the Angling Trust provides its own ‘golden rules’ for bait digging which includes;

• Backfilling holes to maintain the habitat;

• Replace all rocks/stones as you found them;

• Avoid disturbing wildlife such as ground nesting birds;

• Don’t dig around moorings, slipways and sea wells;

• Take all equipment home with you

Click here to read the Angling Trust code of conduct for bait digging.

