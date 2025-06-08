Worthing town centre has a brand new supermarket
AsiaMart – an Asian food supermarket – has moved into the Montague Street property previously occupied by Carphone Warehouse.
Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) announced on social media on Saturday (June 7): “Today is the day! Asia Mart on Montague Street is OPEN and offering 10% off.”
Photos by the BID show the items sold by the supermarket include Korean-style fried chicken; vegetable gyozas, an array of sauces, bubble tea, crisps and other sweet treats.
AsiaMart is the second new supermarket to open in Worthing town centre this year. Aydo International Supermarket started trading in Portland Road in February.
Run by Aydin Unat, this store sells fresh products, fruit and vegetables, household and store-cupboard items from a range of countries including Turkey, the UK, Albania, Romania, Poland and more. Read more at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/consumer/new-supermarket-to-open-in-worthing-this-week-5006449
