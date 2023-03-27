The wait is over as popular chicken restaurant Nando’s prepares to open in Worthing today (Monday, March 27).

The South African multinational fast casual chain – that specialises in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken – is set to open in the unit previously occupied by Laura Ashley in the Montague Centre.

The new restaurant – which will be open 11.30am to 10pm, seven days a week – seats 102 inside, and 24 outside. Delivery and collection options are also for available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restaurant manager, Daniel Massey, said: “We’re looking forward to opening the doors to our first ever Worthing restaurant and bringing Nando’s famous flame-grilled PERi-PERi flavour to a new south coast spot!”

The signs are up at Nando's in Worthing

From artwork to lighting design and furnishings, Nando’s said it ‘champions it’s Southern African heritage’ by continually working with South African based designers across all

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

aspects of its restaurants.

At Nando’s new Worthing restaurant, this includes beaded mirrors from Sithabe African Art – inspired by the traditional beaded neck rings of the Ndebele tribe, and the work of South African designer,

Nando’s teamed up Bonolo Chepape to create the seating fabric in the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nando's Worthing invited local charity partner SHOUT WSK, which runs Worthing Soup Kitchen, for a slap up lunch ahead of the official opening

To deliver the ‘unique Nando’s experience’ and its ‘irresistible PERi-PERi’ to its new Worthing customers, Nando’s has created 40 jobs for people in the local community – ‘including a few internal transfers’.

To stay up to date with the latest Nando’s news, visit www.nandos.co.uk and follow NandosUK on Instagram and TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nando's Worthing invited local charity partner SHOUT WSK, which runs Worthing Soup Kitchen, for a slap up lunch ahead of the official opening