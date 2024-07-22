Worthing's new Lidl supermarket: Store confirms late summer opening date

Worthing’s second branch of discount superstore Lidl is being built at Downlands Retail Park, near to Lyons Farm, just off the A27.

Aerial pictures, taken today by photographer Eddie Mitchell, show the building work looks to be nearing completion and Lidl branded signage is going up.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “The planned opening date for this store is late summer 2024. We will be able to confirm a specific opening date in due course.”

The store has taken over the two units previously housing Halfords and Bensons for Beds.

Plans for Worthing’s second branch of Lidl were approved by Worthing Borough Council in August last year.

Eight disabled parking bays and ten parent and child parking bays outside the front of the store will be provided, as well as a sheltered bike storage lot. This will result in a drop in overall parking bays on the retail park from 397 to 361 spaces.

Lidl is also going to pay £75,000 to the improvement of the nearby Lyons Way junction, to offset effects on congestion and traffic on the A27.

Two pedestrian crossings are to be installed near the junction to increase pedestrian access to the store.

The supermarket chain previously said the development would not affect its existing Worthing town centre store in North Street.

