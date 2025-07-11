Worthing's newest Indian restaurant opens for business
Mini Madras is a brand new South Indian restaurant, located at 10 Montague Place. It opened to customers on Friday (July 11).
The owners said: “We’re excited to bring authentic South Indian flavours to the area – including a range of delicious dosas, along with other traditional favourites!
"To celebrate our launch, we’re offering 20 per cent off collection orders, and it’s BYOB (bring your own beer) until the end of this month.”
The Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District has welcomed the addition of a new restaurant.
“A warm welcome to Mini Madras – Montague Place’s newest South Indian restaurant!” a social media post read.
"Opening their doors today, they’re bringing bold flavours and authentic dishes to the heart of Worthing.”
The new restaurant will be open from Monday to Thursday: 11am–3pm & 5pm–10pm and Friday to Sunday: 11am–10pm.
The town centre property was previously occupied by Donchevi Kitchen and Bar, which closed in March this year. It was a family-run eatery, led by Doncho Donchev, which offered fresh, traditional food from the Balkans – a region in Europe that includes Bulgaria, Romania and Macedonia.
