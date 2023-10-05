Worthing's Wilko store closes - see pictures as staff and customers say goodbye

Worthing’s Wilko store shut its doors for good today (Thursday, October 5).

Wilko’s staff served their final customers today as the store closed for good at 4pm.

It comes after administrators PwC said they had ‘explored all opportunities to save the business’. Despite ‘extensive efforts’, no significant part of Wilko’s operations could be rescued, they added.

The branch, located in the Guildbourne Centre, joins stores in Burgess Hill and The Beacon in Eastbourne in closing today, while other Sussex branches shut on September 17.

A spokesperson for The Guildbourne Centre said: “We would like to thank all the Wilko staff and customers for their support over many years. We are sorry to see you go.

“In the meantime, we can report positive interest in the store from five parties and so we are confident that the store w ill be trading successfully very soon. Watch this space.”

See pictures of staff on their final day below.

1 . Wilko's staff serve customers for final time Wilko's staff have served customers for the final time today (October 5) as the store shuts its doors for good. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

