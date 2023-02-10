Council responds to IKEA being invited to 'scout' Eastbourne

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell recently posted on social media: “Just invited team IKEA to Eastbourne to scout the town. And, there’s a potential £1,000 for an Eastbourne charity.
IKEA is yet to open a store in Sussex.
A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “With a superb natural and built environment and record levels of sunshine, Eastbourne has always been an attractive place to live and work and that appeal is as strong now as it has ever been.
"We already have many international companies in Eastbourne and we do all we can to encourage other businesses to invest in the town. Whether in the office or the home, there isn’t anywhere better on the south coast.”