Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Council responds to IKEA being invited to 'scout' Eastbourne

The council has responded to IKEA being invited to ‘scout’ Eastbourne for a potential new site.

By Jacob Panons
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:49pm

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell recently posted on social media: “Just invited team IKEA to Eastbourne to scout the town. And, there’s a potential £1,000 for an Eastbourne charity.

“They are looking to a new model adding smaller, more localised stores to their business.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

IKEA is yet to open a store in Sussex.

Most Popular
Eastbourne seafront and pier

The chain pulled out of plans to build a store in Lancing back in July 2021.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “With a superb natural and built environment and record levels of sunshine, Eastbourne has always been an attractive place to live and work and that appeal is as strong now as it has ever been.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We already have many international companies in Eastbourne and we do all we can to encourage other businesses to invest in the town. Whether in the office or the home, there isn’t anywhere better on the south coast.”

Here is everything you need to know about IKEA.

READ THIS:

Eleven of the richest celebrities from Sussex – and their estimated net worth

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Massive pothole in Sussex is filled with tyre in it after Facebook complaint

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Here are 14 dogs at Arundawn looking for a loving home

IkeaCaroline AnsellSussex