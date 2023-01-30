Apprentices and former apprentices working for Boeing in Crawley will be sharing their career stories ahead of National Apprenticeship Week on February 6 to 12.

Boeing employs more than 230 people at its Crawley sites. This includes the Gatwick Airport hangar facility that converts passenger planes into freighters alongside other maintenance work, and the nearby Gatwick Training Campus in Manor Royal.

Chloe Carter works as a business administration apprentice at Boeing’s Gatwick Training Campus, helping to manage the business operations of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe said: “The great thing about doing a business administration apprenticeship is that it opens up so many doors to do a variety of tasks and projects, giving you more freedom with your work. Some days I will be catching up on financial tasks, the next planning a new workplace initiative, then it could be outreach projects away from the office. It’s great to have such a variation.”

Ruth Phillips, Gatwick

Aaron MacLeod completed an aircraft maintenance technician apprenticeship, which includes rotations at a number of Boeing sites working on defence and commercial aircraft. He is now a qualified aircraft mechanic based at Boeing’s Gatwick hangar, helping to convert passenger planes to freighters.

Aaron said: “I really valued the ability to learn on the job and gain practical experience while working towards a recognised qualification. I found that Boeing’s apprenticeship would give me exposure to the industry which isn’t offered anywhere else, with the rare opportunity to work on both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft as well as on the defence and commercial sides of the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing an apprenticeship in aircraft maintenance at an airline, Ross Munnery now leads the team at Boeing’s Gatwick Airport hangar.

Ross said: “The wide scope of experience that was gained, not just from a hands-on perspective but also from the supporting functions, was invaluable. Being able to complement practical experience with theory training was the perfect start for my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron MacLeod, Gatwick

“An apprenticeship is the perfect platform to grow a career from. The Boeing aircraft maintenance apprenticeship is unique in the way it gives apprentices the opportunity to gain experience across.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about apprenticeship and career opportunities in the Crawley area visit https://jobs.boeing.com/search-jobs/Gatwick