Free business support available for business owners and entrepreneurs in Crawley Library

The BIPC opened in Crawley Library last week and is part of BIPC Sussex, which is aimed at start-ups, small-to-medium businesses, entrepreneurs and those exploring a business idea. The BIPC network aims to deliver the information and resources needed to make a business, charitable organisation, career transition, or artistic enterprise a success by providing free access to:
-market research and a range of business databases including competitor information
-information and resources to start and grow business
-one-to-ones’ with a trained BIPC librarian.
Each month, local entrepreneurs can find the support they need to launch their businesses. The centre will host free:
-webinars
-workshops
-in-person networking
In addition, the centre provides a hot desk location, charging points, free Wi-Fi and a bookable meeting pod.
West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, Duncan Crow said: "I am delighted that today(January 27) we officially launched the BIPC Local at Crawley Library, offering valuable support to the county's many entrepreneurs with help and advice to make sure their businesses have the best chance of success.
“Creating a sustainable economy is a key priority in our council plan and supporting businesses new and old is an essential part of delivering on that priority.”
The new centre is part of the British Library's national network of similar centres across the country. It will provide insights and access to free resources, training, and events. The team can also signpost people to resources to aid with the procedures required to help them protect their products and services with patents, trademarks, registered designs and copyright.
In addition, all libraries in West Sussex offer business help with resources and signposting.
WSCC libraries also have a wide range of business-related books, leaflets and other information, as well as daily national and local newspapers in print and online. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout all library buildings, as is free access to computers. WSCC libraries also have meeting rooms available for hire.
See more: What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside one of the town’s oldest party shops, Crawley's 13 poorest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Three Bridges, Langley Green & Gatwick Airport and Tilgate, New head of service at Crawley Borough Council
For more information see: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraries/more-library-services/business-information/