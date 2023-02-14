Crawley-based marketing agency is a finalist in two categories of Gatwick business awards

Creative Pod is a finalist in two categories at this year’s 2023 Gatwick Diamond Business (GDB) Awards.

Marketing Director Sarah Lyons is a finalist for Employee of the Year, which celebrates an extraordinary individual who goes above and beyond for their business, colleagues, and community. Creative Pod is a finalist in the Best Flexible Working Practice category, a new category for 2023.

CEO Matt Turner said: “I am proud of the team at Creative Pod, especially Sarah, who was promoted to Marketing Director last year and has moved mountains to drive the agency to the multi-award-winning business it has become.

“It’s her time to be recognised for all of her efforts and hard work. Good luck!”

As proud members who operate their business within the Gatwick Diamond, the team is incredibly pleased to be finalists in these two categories and be recognised for their hard work amongst the business community.

Marketing Director, Sarah Lyons said: “I am thrilled to be named as a finalist for Employee of the Year. It’s a surreal feeling when you are nominated as an individual, rather than a company, but everything I do is to help drive Creative Pod in the right direction.

“I also want to thank the team, because of their hard work and the trust we have built as an organisation, that we can be fully flexible. This was an award I was particularly interested in being recognised for as I truly believe that flexibility is the key to success!”