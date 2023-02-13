A resident in Furnace Green has complained to Crawley Borough Council about a hole that has formed in his garden due damage caused by thorn branches.

Paul Hayes of Chiddingly Close lives with his family in an end of terrace house next to council land.

Mr Hayes has lived at the property for over ten years and “has never seen anyone cut the bramble bushes around the edges of the land”, he said.

Over the years, branches have grown alongside Mr Hayes’ house and fence. He has “often had to cut the thorn branches from inside the garden when they overgrown, due to having young children.”

Crawley resident complains about ‘8ft wide hole’ in garden fence after council removes thorn branches

Mr Hayes said: “Over the last few years the bushes have grown and wrapped around my fence and this hasn't been a problem until this past winter as the bushes have pulled a section of my fence completely down and pulled other parts of the fence half down as well. So now my back gate can't be locked because that part of the fence has been pulled away from the gate fixture.

“I logged this with the council and we were on the list for the bushes to be cut with no date set. I asked for someone to come down to discuss my concerns before the work was done as this would leave my garden exposed and was told someone would be in touch before the work was done.

“On February 9, the cutting team came to do the work and the bushes were all cut leaving a 8ft wide hole in my garden. My house is not secure and anyone can walk into my garden.”

The Furnace Green resident lives with two young children, one of which is autistic and fears for their safety.

Mr Hayes continues: “I keep getting transferred from the cutting team to the insurance team at the council and nobody seems to care. I am awaiting the insurance team to get back to me to see if I can claim.”

