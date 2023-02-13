On February 8, students from Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 competed in a fun, in-house engineering challenge. Using teamwork as well as wit, the student teams tried to surpass others in the race to build super structures that would withstand the forces of nature.
A simulation of natural forces put to a test several structures that were built using wood, paper, cotton wool and plastic cups. The students showed resilience, independence, pride and aspiration during the process of building their constructions and above all, they had a lot of fun working together!
Head of school, Emer Lesova said: "Our young people showed great knowledge of engineering and what would work to keep their structures standing. I am grateful to our team of science teachers, who put time and effort into planning this exciting competition."
See more: Sign up now for Crawley Question Time 2023, Crawley Indie band gets latest single played on BBC Sussex and Surrey Radio, Crawley magician speaks about ‘biblical’ tour with world-famous American Psychedelic Rock band
The competition was judged by the school’s science teachers, Lewis Butcher and Milly Jaffe.