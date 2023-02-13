Students at Thomas Bennett Community College competed against each other in a STEM activity.

On February 8, students from Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 competed in a fun, in-house engineering challenge. Using teamwork as well as wit, the student teams tried to surpass others in the race to build super structures that would withstand the forces of nature.

A simulation of natural forces put to a test several structures that were built using wood, paper, cotton wool and plastic cups. The students showed resilience, independence, pride and aspiration during the process of building their constructions and above all, they had a lot of fun working together!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of school, Emer Lesova said: "Our young people showed great knowledge of engineering and what would work to keep their structures standing. I am grateful to our team of science teachers, who put time and effort into planning this exciting competition."

Crawley secondary school students compete in engineering challenge

The competition was judged by the school’s science teachers, Lewis Butcher and Milly Jaffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad