Eastbourne Airbourne 2022: Headline sponsorship opportunity available

While many businesses and organisations have signed up to sponsor the free four-day airshow running from August 18-21, the main headline sponsor spot is still empty.

Airbourne 2022 is set to include the best of both the RAF and civilian flying display teams including the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the Typhoon.

According to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC), sponsorship and support from the public attending the event is ‘crucial to ensure the success of the show’.

Airbourne news 2022 (photo: Red Arrows MOD Crown Copyright) SUS-221105-153916001

Visitors can support the show financially by booking certain tickets, donating online, or becoming an Airbourne Supporter for exclusive goodies, bar discounts and access to premium toilets at the show.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, EBC’s lead member for tourism and culture, said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for a business or organisation to be the headline sponsor of this year’s show and receive the most prestigious and highest-level visibility at the event.

“Airbourne welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors over the four days and all sponsors receive maximum exposure both at the show and across the country and globe through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“The event has such a positive impact upon the town’s economy so as well as a headline sponsor, we are also asking those who enjoy visiting the show and the many businesses who benefit from tourism in Eastbourne, to please dig deep and help Airbourne take flight in future years.”

For more information, go to www.eastbourneairshow.com.