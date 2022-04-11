East Sussex patients urged to order repeat prescriptions before Easter bank holidays

Most pharmacies and GP surgeries in East Sussex will be closed or have reduced hours over the bank holiday and the NHS is advising patients to order repeat prescriptions now.

The NHS said forgetting to get enough supplies of essential medication ahead of the bank holiday closures can put patients’ health at risk and end up putting a lot of strain on its out-of-hours services – which are set up to deal with urgent health problems.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An NHS East Sussex CCG spokesperson said, “Making sure you renew any regular prescriptions and collect medication before the Easter bank holidays start helps you stay well, and it really helps our NHS too.

Eastbourne District General Hospital (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211125-094601008

“Therefore, we are reminding patients, their families and carers to please check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the bank holiday break.”

Those who need to collect a prescription but have covid symptoms or are self-isolating at home are asked to arrange for a friend, relative or volunteer to collect it for them.

The NHS said patients can contact their GP, order repeat prescriptions and access services to manage wellbeing via www.nhs.uk/health-at-home

The spokesperson added, “Those with an urgent medication issue when their GP practice is closed can use NHS 111 with pharmacists available to help online or by phone.

“NHS111 by phone or online at www.111.nhs.uk is available 24/7 and offers advice and guidance for patients experiencing non-emergency urgent healthcare needs and can advise on local NHS services, connect patients to a medical professional, arrange appointments and offer self-care advice.

“A pharmacist can also help, offering treatment advice and recommend remedies, and give guidance on giving medicines to children.

“No appointment is necessary to see a local pharmacist and most have private consultation areas..”