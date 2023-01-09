An Eastbourne cafe and electric bike hub is set to close, although it is hoping to find another site in the town centre.

Roger Myall (left) and Matthew Jackson (right) from Cadence Cycle Club

Cadence Cycle Club’s branch by the Welcome Building, which opened in July 2021, has been given until February to vacate the site, according to co-founder Matthew Jackson.

He said: “We are definitely disappointed because we have some really lovely customers. We feel sorry for our customers because we were part of their daily routine. We have other sites but we are disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s very popular. Particularly with staff from Eastbourne College, they are right next to it. There are people visiting the Congress [Theatre], people coming in for work. It’s a very popular site.”

The Cadence Cycle Club in Eastbourne (Picture from Jon Rigby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council added: “Cadence Cycle Club’s one-year contract has come to an end at the Devonshire Quarter.

“This year the central site in front of the Welcome Building and Congress Theatre will be used to support the Turner Prize, the world’s leading prize for contemporary art, being hosted at Towner Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council is supportive of the mission and values of Cadence and has offered assistance to the team to see if another site can be found.”

Cadence Cycle Club, which opened its first branch in Litlington on Boxing Day 2020, is planning to relocate the container the cafe is currently in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jackson, who started the company with Roger Myall, said: “If something comes up in the next few weeks we will consider it. That is the beauty of having a container, we can put it on the back of a truck and move it.”

Cadence Cycle Club, which also offers cycling tours, is still operating its sites in Litlington, Beachy Head Road, Cocking and Upwaltham in West Sussex, and in Cheriton, Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jackson said he is open to hearing residents’ suggestions for where the container can be moved to – although he is hoping to remain in the heart of Eastbourne.

On the company’s website it says: “We are avid cyclists who saw an opportunity to provide a unique mix of services to the growing cycling and outdoor-loving community. The Cadence concept encompasses the things we love about life: great cycling, great coffee, great food and great people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS: