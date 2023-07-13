Inglewood Nursing Home in Nevill Avenue, Hampden Park, has been awarded an overall rating of ‘good’. The care home has also been given a ‘good’ rating for ‘is the service safe?’, but a ‘requires improvement’ rating for ‘is the service well-led?’.

The inspection of the care home was carried out by a single inspector on June 13 and 20, and the report was published on July 11.

The inspector said: "Improvements were needed for some aspects of record keeping. We discussed this with the registered manager and senior managers from the provider and they told us what actions they would take to address this."

Inglewood Nursing Home, Hampden Park, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Despite this, the report states that there were systems in place to keep people safe and protected from the risk of harm and abuse.

It continues: “Staff were aware of the risks associated with people they supported. There were risk assessments to guide staff. Medicines were managed safely by staff who had received the appropriate training. There were enough staff, who had been recruited appropriately to support people. The home was clean and tidy throughout.”

People were also supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests while the policies and systems in the service supported this practice, according to the report.

The inspector said: “There was a positive culture at the home. People, relatives and staff spoke well of the home. They were regularly asked for feedback to improve and develop the home for the benefit of people living there. The registered manager had good oversight of the home and knew people and staff well. There was a quality assurance system which helped identify areas to improve and develop.”

The report says the CQC focused its inspection to review the key questions of safe and well-led only. For those key questions not inspected it used the ratings awarded at the last inspection to calculate the overall rating.

A spokesperson from the home said: “Despite the ‘requires improvement’ rating in the well-led category, we feel that the CQC inspector was complimentary about many aspects of well-led, including our ‘positive’ culture, our complaints procedure, how we respond to feedback and work with others for the good of those we look after, especially given that we were also noted to be safe for resident care.

"We feel that these observations reflect the many improvements we have made under the leadership of our new home manager, Rani Raju. We have an action plan in place and the next stage for us is to embed these improvements.

"We are proud of our home’s good reputation, as evidenced by families’ positive comments on Google and carehome.co.uk, and will continue to do all we can to ensure our residents’ safety and deliver the best possible person-centred care.”