NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Eastbourne care home receives rating following unannounced inspection

A care home in Eastbourne has discovered its rating following an unannounced Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection last month.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST

Inglewood Nursing Home in Nevill Avenue, Hampden Park, has been awarded an overall rating of ‘good’. The care home has also been given a ‘good’ rating for ‘is the service safe?’, but a ‘requires improvement’ rating for ‘is the service well-led?’.

The inspection of the care home was carried out by a single inspector on June 13 and 20, and the report was published on July 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The inspector said: "Improvements were needed for some aspects of record keeping. We discussed this with the registered manager and senior managers from the provider and they told us what actions they would take to address this."

Most Popular
Inglewood Nursing Home, Hampden Park, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)Inglewood Nursing Home, Hampden Park, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Inglewood Nursing Home, Hampden Park, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Despite this, the report states that there were systems in place to keep people safe and protected from the risk of harm and abuse.

It continues: “Staff were aware of the risks associated with people they supported. There were risk assessments to guide staff. Medicines were managed safely by staff who had received the appropriate training. There were enough staff, who had been recruited appropriately to support people. The home was clean and tidy throughout.”

People were also supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests while the policies and systems in the service supported this practice, according to the report.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The inspector said: “There was a positive culture at the home. People, relatives and staff spoke well of the home. They were regularly asked for feedback to improve and develop the home for the benefit of people living there. The registered manager had good oversight of the home and knew people and staff well. There was a quality assurance system which helped identify areas to improve and develop.”

The report says the CQC focused its inspection to review the key questions of safe and well-led only. For those key questions not inspected it used the ratings awarded at the last inspection to calculate the overall rating.

A spokesperson from the home said: “Despite the ‘requires improvement’ rating in the well-led category, we feel that the CQC inspector was complimentary about many aspects of well-led, including our ‘positive’ culture, our complaints procedure, how we respond to feedback and work with others for the good of those we look after, especially given that we were also noted to be safe for resident care.

"We feel that these observations reflect the many improvements we have made under the leadership of our new home manager, Rani Raju. We have an action plan in place and the next stage for us is to embed these improvements.

"We are proud of our home’s good reputation, as evidenced by families’ positive comments on Google and carehome.co.uk, and will continue to do all we can to ensure our residents’ safety and deliver the best possible person-centred care.”

READ THIS:

School places in East Sussex: The hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

Eastbourne car park to go to auction

'It is illogical': Eastbourne resident questions fountain use as locals are urged to save water

Related topics:CQCPeopleHampden Park