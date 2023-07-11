NationalWorldTV
'It is illogical': Eastbourne resident questions fountain use as locals are urged to save water

An Eastbourne resident who lives by a 200-metre-long water feature has called for its fountains to be turned off for periods to help save water.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST

Bruce Marvin, who lives by Sovereign Harbour, has raised concerns about the nearby water feature – which includes several fountains - after receiving emails from South East Water asking him to reduce his water use.

Last month South East Water implemented a hose pipe ban.

Mr Marvin said: “It just doesn’t make sense to me, it is illogical [that the fountain is running]. If Sussex is managing a water shortage and we are receiving regular warnings from the water providers why are are we doing something that will cause evaporation?”

The Eastbourne resident, who said it is ‘essential’ that the fountain’s usage is reduced, spoke about how he had to adopt a number of water saving techniques when he lived in Cape Town, South Africa, amid serious concerns surrounding the amount of water available.

The retiree added: “We learned that we had to save water because it is important. That is why we are taking the situation here so seriously.”

Mr Marvin, who moved to Eastbourne 18-months-ago, said he has attended an local meeting and emailed the fountain’s management team twice about the feature’s use but it remains on every time he passes.

The resident has urged others in the area to take water conservation seriously by making the most of opportunities to limit their usage.

Philip Hunt, who is one of the directors of the water feature responsible for maintaining it, said: “Mr Marvin has contacted us about the water feature and in view of the hosepipe ban our contractors contacted South East Water to see if we are included in the ban. South East Water advised that it is regarded as an ornamental fountain and as such is not included in the hosepipe ban.”

A South East Water spokesperson added: “The Temporary Use Bans now in place for South East Water’s customers in parts of Sussex, Surrey and Kent are in line with the UKWIR regulations, which are the water industry’s standard. At present these Temporary Use Bans affect our domestic customers only.”

