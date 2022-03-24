Eastbourne Greenpeace campaigners protest outside Tesco

Greenpeace volunteers were outside Tesco stores in Seaside Road, Seaside and Grove Road on March 5 and 19.

The protests – which went on all over the UK – were calling on Tesco to drop certain meat producers from its supply chain.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greenpeace said volunteers created a red line with placards to symbolise the line that Tesco is crossing by continuing to do business with meat supplies they allege are connected with forests being destroyed.

Greenpeace protesters outside Eastbourne Tesco stores. Photo from Greenpeace. SUS-220323-093508001

They held up placards with photos of the Amazon rainforest and signs reading ‘Tesco meat fuels Amazon destruction’ and ‘Tesco breaks its climate promises’.

Greenpeace says more than 263,000 signatures were gained across the UK for the petition asking Tesco to drop certain companies from its supply chain and replace at least half of the meat it sells with affordable plant-based alternatives by 2025.

Volunteer Dennis Harrison said by using certain meat suppliers Tesco’s ‘claims to be serious about tackling the climate crisis seem very hypocritical’.

He said Greenpeace Eastbourne will continue to let shoppers know the store ‘fuels deforestation’ until something changes.

Greenpeace protesters outside Eastbourne Tesco stores. Photo from Greenpeace. SUS-220323-093518001

Dennis said, “The Amazon plays a critical role for the world’s climate - because it stores so much carbon. If we lose the Amazon, we lose the fight on climate change.”

A Tesco spokesperson said, “We are committed to playing our part to prevent further deforestation, and all of our suppliers must meet our stringent environmental and zero deforestation standards.

“We know there is more to do to tackle deforestation, which is why we’ve set a target to only source soy from verified zero deforestation regions by 2025, and recently played a leading role in the launch of the UK Soy Manifesto, which commits signatories to ensure all soy imported into the UK is deforestation and conversion-free by 2025 at the latest.”

Greenpeace protesters outside Eastbourne Tesco stores. Photo from Greenpeace. SUS-220323-093457001