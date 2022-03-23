Dog falls from cliffs near Eastbourne

A dog fell from a cliff near Eastbourne, according to Newhaven Coastguard.

The coastguard crew said the incident happened on Wednesday, March 16.

The dog’s owner also tried climbing down to rescue their pet, according to the crew.

A Newhaven Coastguard spokesperson said, “Alongside flank teams Birling Gap and Eastbourne coastguard rescue teams, the owner was determined to be safe and teams assisted with recovery of the dog.”

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said the dog survived the incident.

Dog owners have been urged to keep their pets on leads while close to cliff edges.

Residents are also told to ‘never’ put themselves at risk by climbing down a cliff and to call 999 if in an emergency.