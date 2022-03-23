Eastbourne 27-year-old charged with stealing motorbike outside casino

The motorcycle was taken around 4.20am on February 4 from the back of the Admiral Casino in Terminus Road, police say.

According to police, following a call from a member of the public officers found the motorbike – which was damaged and abandoned at the back of a shop leaving a trail of blood.

Police say forensics results identified Oscar Powell, 27 and of Terminus Road, as the suspect.

Eastbourne man charged for stealing motorbike outside casino

According to police, detectives from the community investigation team at Hastings have now charged him with the theft of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

Powell was charged and remanded in court custody as he is serving a suspended sentence for attempted robbery, police say.

Police confirmed he is due to appear at a court yet to be determined on April 14.