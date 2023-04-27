Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
10 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
12 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
13 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
16 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Eastbourne store puts chocolate and lollipops in anti-theft security cases

A store in Eastbourne has decided to place lollipops and chocolate bars in security cases to deter people from stealing them.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

A resident’s photographs show that pairs of Galaxy Ripples, which costs £1.20 for two, and Chupa Chups, which cost 40p each, had been placed in the anti-theft devices at the Co-op in Green Street.

Co-op said the cases act as a deterrent and the decision to place confectionery items into the devices will have been taken by the local store as it is not a UK-wide policy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Most Popular
The lollipops in the security boxes in EastbourneThe lollipops in the security boxes in Eastbourne
The lollipops in the security boxes in Eastbourne

The best hotels in the Eastbourne area: These are the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in the Eastbourne area, according to Google reviews

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taxi app announces it is coming to Eastbourne

East Sussex leisure centre's closure could see the loss of 10,000 children swimming lessons

The chocolate in the security boxes in EastbourneThe chocolate in the security boxes in Eastbourne
The chocolate in the security boxes in Eastbourne
Related topics:Co-OpGoogle