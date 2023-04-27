Eastbourne store puts chocolate and lollipops in anti-theft security cases
A store in Eastbourne has decided to place lollipops and chocolate bars in security cases to deter people from stealing them.
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST
A resident’s photographs show that pairs of Galaxy Ripples, which costs £1.20 for two, and Chupa Chups, which cost 40p each, had been placed in the anti-theft devices at the Co-op in Green Street.
Co-op said the cases act as a deterrent and the decision to place confectionery items into the devices will have been taken by the local store as it is not a UK-wide policy.
