Eastbourne town centre cafe closes due to 'ever-raising bills and staff shortages'

A cafe in Eastbourne town centre has closed because of 'ever-raising bills and staff shortages', a notice in its window says.

By Jacob Panons
6 hours ago
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 10:09am

A sign was spotted in the window of Roots in Grove Road on Saturday, February 4, which said: “Roots are now closed due to ever raising bills and staff shortages, we would like to thank all our regular and loyal customers.”

The Grove Road business has a 4.4/5 rating on Google from 132 reviews.

The cafe has been contacted for more information.

Roots in Grove Road, Eastbourne

The sign in Roots in Grove Road, Eastbourne
