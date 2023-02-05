Eastbourne town centre cafe closes due to 'ever-raising bills and staff shortages'
A cafe in Eastbourne town centre has closed because of 'ever-raising bills and staff shortages', a notice in its window says.
By Jacob Panons
6 hours ago
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 10:09am
A sign was spotted in the window of Roots in Grove Road on Saturday, February 4, which said: “Roots are now closed due to ever raising bills and staff shortages, we would like to thank all our regular and loyal customers.”
The Grove Road business has a 4.4/5 rating on Google from 132 reviews.