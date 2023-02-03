Pictures: Eastbourne house with pool listed with guide price of £1,500,000

A five-bedroom house in Eastbourne with a swimming pool has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,500,000.

The property in Southdown Road was listed on Zoopla on Friday, January 27.

On the listing it says: “The Spinney sits within about two acres of lovely gardens and grounds commanding fine westerly views over the golf course to the South Downs.

“Constructed to an individual design in the 1920s, over the last 60 years the property has been the home of members of the Llewellyn family who, as Walter Llewellyn and Sons Ltd, were the leading developers of Eastbourne since before the Second World War.

"An inspection of this outstanding property will convey its potential for being one the finest family homes in the Eastbourne and Willingdon area."

