National fast food chain to open branch in Eastbourne next week

Dallas Chicken, which already has 19 branches across England, will open in Langney Road on Thursday, February 9.
The restaurant, which will open opposite The Curzon Cinema’s former site, is the chain’s first in Sussex.
On the restaurant’s website it says: “The first Dallas store was opened in Tooting, London, which immediately created a whirlwind of success.
“Dallas pioneered the Halal fast food movement in London, tapping into the large market audience of Halal eaters.”
The Herald reported on a planning application that had been submitted to bring the restaurant, which specialises in fried chicken and pizza, to Eastbourne.
Dallas Chicken has been contacted for more information.