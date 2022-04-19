Employment round-up for Eastbourne: 32 per cent drop in the ‘searching for work’ category

The number of people in the ‘searching for work’ category in Eastbourne has dropped since this time last year, new figures show.

Latest statistics show in February this year the alternative claimant count for Eastbourne was 3,124 which means that many people were in the searching for work category – this is 32 per cent less than the same time last year.

In terms of Universal Credit claims, in March 10,858 people were claiming it which is a small rise of 91 people since February.

Employment news in Eastbourne

This comes after MPs Mims Davies and Caroline Ansell opened the new JobCentre in Grove Road.

Karra Brenchley, partnership manager for the JobCentre in Eastbourne, said, “With record levels of vacancies across the country it’s our top priority to work in lock step with employers and jobseeker to match the right job with the right person. We’re continuing to invite businesses, especially in the key industries, such as ESCC into our jobcentres, and by organising regular jobs fairs, a growing number of jobseekers have been offered jobs on the spot.

“If you’re a local business or employer looking for support to recruit please email us at [email protected] and get in touch with our employer advisor team.

“More people are getting into work faster, with the latest payroll figures showing the number of people entering work increasing. Importantly our Way to Work campaign has given us all the impetus to support more people into the high level of vacancies locally.”

On April 22 there is a Way to Work recruitment day. ESCC will be there to discuss adult social care vacancies. Get in touch with your work coach to find out more.