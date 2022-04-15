Eastbourne charity ‘delighted’ issue with shopping centre got sorted

A charity originally asked to pay £650 for a table in an Eastbourne shopping centre was pleased to get the problem sorted out and go ahead with the stand after all.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:29 pm

Earlier this month the Parkinson’s group for Eastbourne was asked to pay £650 plus VAT for a stand in The Beacon for Parkinson’s Awareness Week. The group has previously held the stand there for free.

Full story here.

Thankfully The Beacon admitted a mistake had been made and the charity could have the stand for free as usual this week (April 11–14).

Eastbourne Parkinson's group (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191104-100715008

Veronika Lees, group treasurer and acting chairperson, said, “We were delighted to be back in the Beacon again. People were genuinely pleased to see us. We have had many nearly diagnosed people approach us and have been very grateful for the literature which we have been able to provide for them to take away.”

The group is currently in need of a new chairperson. If this is something you’d like to find out more about please contact Veronika on [email protected] or call 01323654468

