Enchanted runs from July 28-31 and from August 4-7 (11.30am to 3.30pm or 4pm to 8pm).

The family friendly event will feature live music and performances, and aims to bring fantasy creatures to life.

Adults (ages 16-plus) cost £18, children (ages two to 15) cost £10 and the event is free for kids under two.

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2108133.

There is a ten per cent discount for Leonardslee members as well.

Illuminated 2022 runs from November 24-27, from December 1-4 and from December 7-21.

Visitors can enjoy a winter night out in the illuminated woodland gardens where there will be all kinds of beautiful lights and lanterns, as well as some enchanting performances to enjoy.

People can book their trail entry time from 4.15pm to 8pm and the trail takes about 60-90 minutes.

Tickets for over 16s are £18, while children (ages two to 15) cost £10 and under twos can get in for free.

There is also a ten per cent discount for members.