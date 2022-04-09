A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.30pm last night, we received a third-party report of a shooting at an address in Durrington Lane, Durrington.”

“Due to the nature of this report, a number of officers responded to the scene – assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter – to ensure the welfare of anyone at the property, and to identify and locate any suspects,” they said.

But police said there were no injuries and enquiries revealed that the incident was a hoax call.

Police said they received a hoax call about a ‘shooting’ in Durrington on Friday, April 8.

This announcement from Sussex Police comes after police were seen photographing a phone booth in Worthing this morning (Saturday, April 9).

Sussex Police have thanked the public for their patience and understanding while they responded to the report.

They said: “We’d also like to remind everyone that making a hoax call is an extremely serious offence which takes emergency services away from genuine emergencies, and this report will be fully investigated.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1335 of 08/04.10

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org