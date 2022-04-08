It was opened by West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for Highways and Transport Joy Dennis, who cut a ribbon across a new, shared-use path at the event.

She said: “These multi-million-pound improvements will lead to significant benefits for the area in supporting the provision of new jobs, homes and workspace.”

West Sussex County Council said the widening of about 2.4km of single-lane road to dual carriageway would provide the highway infrastructure to support the provision of more than 3,500 new homes, 3,600 new jobs and 200,000m2 new employment floor space.

Joy Dennis, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, cut a ribbon across the new shared-use path to mark the official opening of the A2300 improvement scheme. Picture: West Sussex County Council.

It will also provide opportunities for people to make active and sustainable travel choices, said the council, with provision for pedestrians and people who cycle.

This includes a 3m-wide, shared-use path on the north-side between the A23 and the Northern Arc roundabout, which is currently under construction.

There is also a 2.5m-wide, shared-use path on the south-side between the A23 and Pookbourne Lane junction, and between Bishopstone Lane and Cuckfield Road roundabout.

Guests were given an e-bike demonstration by the County Council’s Bikeability team and a tour of the new road and other improvements on a bus provided by Compass Travel.

Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for Highways and Transport, and Compass Travel’s commercial manager Neil Glaskin in front of the Low Emission Bus used on the tour. Picture: West Sussex County Council.

“The A2300 is an important route for people commuting to and from Burgess Hill and links the town to the A23/M23 strategic road corridor,” said Joy Dennis.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the scheme and all road users for their patience while these vital improvements were being built,” she said.

Rupert Chitty, contracts director at Jackson Civil Engineering, the principal contractor for the scheme, said: “On behalf of Jackson Civil Engineering I’d like to say what a huge pleasure it has been in delivering the A2300 improvement scheme on behalf of West Sussex.”

He said: “There have been many challenges along the way, but we very much hope the finished scheme will lead to future growth and opportunity in the surrounding area and greatly enhance the commute and safety for the users, be it by vehicles, bike or by foot.”

Rupert added: “Jackson are a regionally-focused contractor and this has enabled us to employ a large percentage of people and supply chain partners from West Sussex and surrounding areas during the construction.”

He thanked every one for their efforts in delivering the project in a safe and professional manner.

The improvements scheme was jointly funded by central government through the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Growth Deal, developer contributions and the county council.

Mid Sussex District Counci leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “The completion of this major improvement and the wider connections being delivered within Burgess Hill demonstrates more evidence of infrastructure being delivered to support the new homes being built in Burgess Hill, the additional employment spaces and the creation of new job opportunities.

“It shows what can be achieved when organisations work together to deliver projects and services through the Growth Programme partnership between Mid Sussex District and West Sussex County,” he said.

Anthony Middleton, acting chief executive at Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Improving transport infrastructure is a strategic priority of our vision to build back stronger, smarter and greener.”

“I’m delighted that Coast to Capital has been able to support the A2300 project through Local Growth Fund investment of £17million, which will greatly benefit businesses in Burgess Hill and the surrounding areas,” he added.