Emergency incident at Beachy Head near Eastbourne
There has been a large emergency response to an incident at Beachy Head this evening (Sunday, August 21).
Police officers have joined the Coastguard at the scene, with a helicopter also hovering above the area, near Eastbourne.
People have been asked to avoid the area to allow for emergency services to deal with the incident.
Sussex Police has been approached for further information.
