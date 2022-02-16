The council said it has appointed retail experts that have vast experience in the industry, and who are said to have worked with companies such as The Sears Group, Hamleys and Harrods and understand the way in which large retail companies run.

These experts are said to be able to transfer their relevant experience to small independent businesses to help their shops improve.

The council said the experts will meet the retailers at their shop, talk to the owner and any other relevant staff and then produce a set of ideas and an action plan for the shop.

Arun District Council offer free retail support to small independent retail businesses. Photo: Google Street View

Councillor Andy Cooper, chairman of the economy committee said: “With many years of experience in the retail industry myself, this one-to-one retail support provision is invaluable.

“To be able to tap into such knowledge of the sector can hold huge benefits for retailers and I encourage them to contact Miriam to make arrangements.”

Celia Thomson-Hitchcock, chair of Littlehampton Traders Partnership, said: “Getting any type of business support (especially free) is always helpful and I have always grabbed advice with both hands.

“Sometimes the simplest of changes can make the biggest impact to the way that customers perceive your business.

“When I stared my business over 30 years ago, I was lucky to get free advice from HMRC and it has held me in great stead ever since.

“I have taken up this type of education in the past and believe it to be invaluable. It does mean you have to be open minded and not take offence as are businesses are like children and need to grow healthily and happily.

“Therefore it has my 100 per cent support.”