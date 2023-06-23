Greggs’ new iced drinks are NOT available in Sussex

The new drinks – which include cloudy lemonade, strawberry lemonade, mango refresher, iced chocolate and ice mocha – were released on Thursday, June 22, but only in 19 of its branches.
A Greggs spokesperson said: “We’re trialling our new Iced Drinks in selected shops across the UK.”
The chain said it will share any information on plans for a wider roll-out in due course.
The drinks are available at:
-Paddington, 10 Praed St
-London, U26 Liverpool Station
-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark Oxford Street
-Newcastle, U8 Eldon Square
-Liverpool, U14 Central station
-Birmingham, 41 High Street
-Birmingham, U9B3 The Fort SP
-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark, Birmingham
-Wednesbury, U2A1 Galagher SP
-Birmingham, U6 Cherry St
-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark Bristol
-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark Newcastle
-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark Leeds
-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark Liverpool
-Newcastle, Northumberland Street
-Wigston, 29 Leicester Rd
-Worksop, 10 Bridge St
-Bristol, 87 Broadmead
-Birmingham Airport