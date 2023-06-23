NationalWorldTV
Greggs’ new iced drinks are NOT available in Sussex

Greggs has released a new line of iced drinks – although they are not available at any of its Sussex branches.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:27 BST

The new drinks – which include cloudy lemonade, strawberry lemonade, mango refresher, iced chocolate and ice mocha – were released on Thursday, June 22, but only in 19 of its branches.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We’re trialling our new Iced Drinks in selected shops across the UK.”

The chain said it will share any information on plans for a wider roll-out in due course.

Greggs' new iced drinks. Picture from GreggsGreggs' new iced drinks. Picture from Greggs
Greggs' new iced drinks. Picture from Greggs

The drinks are available at:

-Paddington, 10 Praed St

-London, U26 Liverpool Station

-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark Oxford Street

-Newcastle, U8 Eldon Square

-Liverpool, U14 Central station

-Birmingham, 41 High Street

-Birmingham, U9B3 The Fort SP

-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark, Birmingham

-Wednesbury, U2A1 Galagher SP

-Birmingham, U6 Cherry St

-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark Bristol

-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark Newcastle

-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark Leeds

-Tasty by Greggs @ Primark Liverpool

-Newcastle, Northumberland Street

-Wigston, 29 Leicester Rd

-Worksop, 10 Bridge St

-Bristol, 87 Broadmead

-Birmingham Airport

