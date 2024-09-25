Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halifax has confirmed that its Burgess Hill branch is set to close next year.

A notice on the bank’s website said the branch at 11 Church Road will shut its doors on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The notice said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch. Most customers are now using our Mobile Banking app, Online Banking or calling us instead. This means they are using branches, including our Burgess Hill branch much less. Because of this, we'll be closing our Burgess Hill branch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bank said branch colleagues would support customers in getting started with their Mobile Banking app and Online Banking system.

Hallifax said its Burgess Hill branch is set to close next year. Photo: Google Street View

People can read the notice at www.halifax.co.uk.

Hallifax added that their Community Banker would visit the area after the branch closes and said the days and times of the visits would be confirmed nearer to the closure date. Hallifax said Community Bankers provide banking services and account support for customers without a local branch and have dedicated space in a community venue or Banking Hub where people can drop in for help with their banking needs.

The bank said the nearest alternative branches to Burgess Hill are at 86-87 George Street, Hove, and 34-35 Western Road, Brighton. But the nearest Post Office to the Burgess Hill branch is Burgess Hill Post Office, 105-107 Church Walk, which can be used for everyday banking.

The closure of the branch also means the cash machine will be taken away but Hallifax said there are free-to-use cash machines at Nationwide Building Society, 40 Church Road, and at Santander, 33 Church Road.