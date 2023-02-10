Edit Account-Sign Out
Here is where Eastbourne residents would like to see an IKEA open in the town

Residents in Eastbourne have been excitedly discussing where an IKEA could open in the town after the chain was invited to ‘scout’ the area.

By Jacob Panons
2 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 10:21am

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell had posted on social media: “Just invited team IKEA to Eastbourne to scout the town. And, there’s a potential £1,000 for an Eastbourne charity.

“They are looking to a new model adding smaller, more localised stores to their business.”

Under the Herald’s initial post about the invite Brian Roth said: “The empty Debenhams store. Order the goods [and] drive round back to [the] loading bay to collect. Or share the old TJ Hughes with the people that are already there. Win-win. Loading bay round back in [the] side road.”

Picture from IKEA/Adam B

Joanne Guy also commented: “The empty building opposite St Wilfrid’s would be great or the old car park in town.”

Some residents suggested The Crumbles as a potential site for an IKEA.

Helen Catchpole said: “The old cinema at The Crumbles would be good!” While Debby Mayoss commented: “They would probably build out of the town to provide parking. B&Q area or Crumbles.”

