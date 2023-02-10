Here is where Eastbourne residents would like to see an IKEA open in the town

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell had posted on social media: “Just invited team IKEA to Eastbourne to scout the town. And, there’s a potential £1,000 for an Eastbourne charity.
“They are looking to a new model adding smaller, more localised stores to their business.”
Under the Herald’s initial post about the invite Brian Roth said: “The empty Debenhams store. Order the goods [and] drive round back to [the] loading bay to collect. Or share the old TJ Hughes with the people that are already there. Win-win. Loading bay round back in [the] side road.”
Joanne Guy also commented: “The empty building opposite St Wilfrid’s would be great or the old car park in town.”
Some residents suggested The Crumbles as a potential site for an IKEA.
Helen Catchpole said: “The old cinema at The Crumbles would be good!” While Debby Mayoss commented: “They would probably build out of the town to provide parking. B&Q area or Crumbles.”