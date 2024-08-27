Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group has launched a fundraiser to oppose a planning application for a ‘new town’ in Mid Sussex.

The Cuckfield Society said they want to stop the building of 1,450 new homes on a 100-hectare (247-acre) site between Ansty and Cuckfield.

The Middy reported in November 2023 that an outline application from Fairfax Acquisitions Ltd and the Norris family has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, which aims to create a ‘garden community’ east of the A272.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Application DM/23/2866, which can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications, includes plans for up to 90 residential care units, a primary school and school for children with special educational needs and disabilities, community buildings, a sports hub and shops.

The Cuckfield Society said they want to stop the building of 1,450 new homes between Ansty and Cuckfield. Photo of the area from 2022 by Steve Robards, SR2203222

The Cuckfield Society said on its new GoFundMe page: “The Cuckfield Society is fighting to stop the building of a new town on the beautiful land to the south of Cuckfield.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-land-to-the-south-of-cuckfield-from-development to see the fundraiser, which has raised more than £1,500 of its £50,000 target.

The society said plans for more than 1,000 homes had previously been pulled from the draft Mid Sussex District Plan in June 2022 following a public outcry. The society said they have now have appointed a barrister ‘from one of the leading UK Chambers on planning and development together with planning and traffic consultants’ to argue against the Cuckfield/Ansty site being included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The society said: “Members of the community together with the support of local Parish Councils have already spent £39,000 on specialist reports to support our case and estimate that the total cost will be nearer £100,000. So, if you care about the future of both Cuckfield and Ansty and don’t want the roads permanently jammed, the water supply threatened and all local services and schools strained to breaking point please help us by giving generously. If we act together now, we can preserve this beautiful countryside for generations to come.”

The application, which is pending consideration, has also received many letters of objection with nearby residents expressing concerns about the loss of green spaces, the impact on the rural landscape, increased traffic, the ‘merging’ of Ansty and Cuckfield and the development’s possible impact on wildlife.

The Middy previously reported that the site is mostly arable farmland but has two listed buildings in the centre: The Place (Ansty Farm) and the Barn House.

The application said around 30 per cent of the new homes would be classed as ‘affordable’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application’s design statement said the development will be ‘an extension’ of Ansty village that aims to ‘benefit and welcome the existing residents into the scheme just as much as the new’. The statement called the proposed Ansty Garden Community ‘the next chapter in Ansty’s history’ and ‘one which sees a considerable amount of change’.

But it said: “This change will be positive and necessary, and presents opportunity for growth and betterment. It will replace facilities and amenities which have been lost in the village, along with providing new ones to serve Ansty as a whole. It will provide much needed new housing, enabling young adults to stay within the vicinity, and provide accommodation for the elderly so they, too, can stay in the vicinity when they need to downsize or require additional support.”