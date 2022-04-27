Horsham District Council announces new funds to boost small local businesses

The grant scheme is called the Local Enterprise and Apprenticeship Platform (LEAP). LEAP grant funds provide an injection of funding of up to £2,000 aimed at start-ups and small businesses based in the Horsham District with less than 20 full-time employees. Applicants will need to match fund the grant funding by contributing towards 25% of their total project cost with their own investment.

In order to apply, applicants must meet the following requirements:

- Be registered with Companies House or HMRC

Successful LEAP applicant Kasia at Mystic Jungle Plants

- Have less than 20 employees

- Be located in Horsham District

- Supply 25% match funding

- Have a fully costed three-year business plan.

Successful LEAP applicant Sammi from Next level Fitness

If you are hoping to set up a new business, if you want to grow your existing small business, or if you want to take on an apprentice, you can now apply for a share of these grant funds to help you out.

The funding will be decided by a grants appraisal team at the Horsham District Council, with appraisal panel meetings held every four weeks. Once all the funds have been allocated, applications will no longer be accepted – so get your application in quickly.

Councillor Jonathan Chowen, leader and Cabinet Member for the Local Economy at the Council, said: "This is a great opportunity for people who have been thinking about starting or growing a small business or taking on an apprentice, but have been worried about the costs involved.

"We are hoping that businesses will take advantage of this grant scheme in order to make that important small investment in equipment or people which until now they have not been able to fund. I would encourage as many eligible people as possible to apply whilst funds last."

The next round of LEAP funding opens to applications on Tuesday, May 3 2022 and will close on Monday, July 4 2022.

For more information please visit horsham.gov.uk/business/business-funding/leap-business-grants or email [email protected].